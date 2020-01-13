$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Cohu reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cohu.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. Cohu had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 10,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $194,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,112.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cohu by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after buying an additional 296,300 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in Cohu by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,346,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 198,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,196,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,606,000 after purchasing an additional 192,469 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cohu by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 189,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cohu by 922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 162,438 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COHU stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.06. 210,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.10. Cohu has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.39. The company has a market cap of $992.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Cohu’s payout ratio is 19.35%.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

