-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Central Garden & Pet posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $540.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

CENTA stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $30.15. The company had a trading volume of 199,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,187. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 2,457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 255,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 245,121 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,019,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,266,000 after acquiring an additional 228,320 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth $5,016,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,793,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 478,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 128,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

