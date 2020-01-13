-$0.20 EPS Expected for Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intec Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Intec Pharma posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Intec Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.39). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intec Pharma.

Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Intec Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intec Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTEC traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.52. 29,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,875. Intec Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intec Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,715 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Intec Pharma in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $593,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Intec Pharma during the second quarter worth about $1,230,000. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.

About Intec Pharma

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

