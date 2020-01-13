$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.21. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RingCentral.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RNG shares. ValuEngine cut RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on RingCentral from $163.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “average” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.39.

In other news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,808,700.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,993,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,738 shares of company stock valued at $40,541,328. Company insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in RingCentral during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 180.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in RingCentral by 34.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in RingCentral by 42.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral stock opened at $183.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of -4,587.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. RingCentral has a one year low of $83.53 and a one year high of $186.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.22 and a 200 day moving average of $148.37.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

