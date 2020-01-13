-$0.21 EPS Expected for Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) will announce ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.14). Alcoa posted earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alcoa.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, G.Research lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $19.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.85. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcoa (AA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.