$0.24 EPS Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will announce $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CORT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:CORT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.48. 460,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,656. Corcept Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $17.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $12.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 49,048.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,277,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,564,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,444,000 after buying an additional 553,851 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $5,829,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 713,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 500,721 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,062,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

