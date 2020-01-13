$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Echo Global Logistics reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.10 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

NASDAQ:ECHO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.51. 43,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.89. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $417,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,132.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 175.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Echo Global Logistics by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Echo Global Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

