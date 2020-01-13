$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.05. Murphy Oil reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.14. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 47.16% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Howard Weil lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.69.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 1,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $33,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $105,116.44. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $240,941. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,873,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80,571 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,701,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 37,332 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $27.14 on Monday. Murphy Oil has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.58.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.