$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.40. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 5.88%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

PENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.31.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,293. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $27.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PENN. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.9% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

