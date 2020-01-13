$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.60. Columbus McKinnon posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Columbus McKinnon’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCO shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

In related news, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.83, for a total value of $51,619.68. Also, VP Peter M. Mccormick sold 4,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $181,548.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,503 shares of company stock valued at $738,459 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCO traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.36. 306,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,212. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Columbus McKinnon has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $43.09.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

