$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) will report sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.14 billion and the highest is $1.15 billion. Diebold Nixdorf reported sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Diebold Nixdorf.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,304. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,217,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,752,000 after acquiring an additional 53,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,218,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,122,000 after acquiring an additional 338,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,361,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,446,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 974,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,927,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $12.04 on Monday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.30 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.83.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

