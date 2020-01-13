$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) to post sales of $1.41 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.43 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $7.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TOL shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra upgraded shares of Toll Brothers to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE TOL opened at $41.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $33.52 and a 12-month high of $42.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.92%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 53,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

