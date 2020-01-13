$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LPL Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.46 billion. LPL Financial posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will report full-year sales of $5.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LPL Financial.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Shares of LPLA opened at $97.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $64.78 and a 12 month high of $97.82.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $429,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,689.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 51,140 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $4,415,427.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,449.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,024 shares of company stock worth $7,963,444. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 70,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 940.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2,214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

