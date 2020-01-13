$1.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Capri reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $5.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Capri had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 28.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Capri’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRI. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,673,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,541,000 after acquiring an additional 122,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capri by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,363,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,422,000 after acquiring an additional 133,008 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Capri by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,323,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capri by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,947,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,364,000 after acquiring an additional 364,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Capri by 3,411.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,791,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,683,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.54. Capri has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

