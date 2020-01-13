$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. Blackstone Group posted sales of $504.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 218.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Group will report full year sales of $5.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $7.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Group.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,783,000. 53.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $57.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.43. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $58.40.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

