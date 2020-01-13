10,188 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Purchased by Tuttle Tactical Management

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,188 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of American Express by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 14,329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Express by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,868 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $118,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in American Express by 21,136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 169,044 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 168,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in American Express by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,126 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $127.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.52. American Express has a 1 year low of $96.37 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The company has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,801.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 8,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $980,424.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,961 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

