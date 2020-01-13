15,652 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Acquired by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BMY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

NYSE BMY opened at $65.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

