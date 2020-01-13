$186.34 Million in Sales Expected for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce sales of $186.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $186.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $185.82 million. Ducommun reported sales of $164.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $720.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $719.98 million to $721.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $717.73 million, with estimates ranging from $699.46 million to $735.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $181.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Sidoti decreased their price target on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Ducommun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 72.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ducommun by 422.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ducommun by 539.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCO opened at $42.17 on Monday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $35.81 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The firm has a market cap of $502.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ducommun (DCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.