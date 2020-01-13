19,191 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 93.4% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in Truist Financial by 83.6% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $55.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.