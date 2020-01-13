1SG (1SG) Price Hits $0.76 on Exchanges

1SG (CURRENCY:1SG) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. 1SG has a total market capitalization of $1.65 million and $286,419.00 worth of 1SG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 1SG has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One 1SG token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00008895 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, OEX, P2PB2B and Kryptono.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00037767 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.32 or 0.00320966 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011756 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002409 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012396 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1SG (CRYPTO:1SG) is a token. 1SG’s total supply is 22,227,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,186,454 tokens. 1SG’s official website is 1.sg. The Reddit community for 1SG is /r/1-SG. 1SG’s official Twitter account is @

1SG can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX, P2PB2B, BitMart and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1SG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1SG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1SG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

