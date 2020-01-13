1World 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,961.00 (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, 1World has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. One 1World token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1,961.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1World Token Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,981,441 tokens. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com.

1World can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

