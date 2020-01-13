$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.76 billion and the highest is $2.81 billion. FirstEnergy posted sales of $2.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.88 billion to $11.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.14 billion to $11.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FirstEnergy.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 10.49%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE FE opened at $47.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $37.29 and a 1-year high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.8% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 4.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

