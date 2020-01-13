23,100 Shares in Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 1.8% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the third quarter valued at $38,000.

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,525. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $25.67 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 54.13% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $407.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Frontdoor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

