$29.24 Million in Sales Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post sales of $29.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.77 million and the lowest is $27.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $13.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 112%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $66.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.40 million to $68.18 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $39.27 million, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $58.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on IMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Swann restated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.7% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 14,616,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,372,000 after acquiring an additional 661,766 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,659,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 130,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 110.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,209,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ImmunoGen by 74.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,833,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ImmunoGen by 272.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,401,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $4.63 on Monday. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

