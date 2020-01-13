$32.18 Million in Sales Expected for Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $32.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.56 million. Getty Realty reported sales of $29.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $127.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.33 million to $133.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $131.45 million, with estimates ranging from $128.66 million to $134.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.01 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of GTY opened at $32.04 on Monday. Getty Realty has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 285.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the third quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $163,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

