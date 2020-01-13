3DCoin (3DC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 192.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and approximately $908.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0206 or 0.00000243 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000240 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

3DCoin Profile

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,866,570 coins and its circulating supply is 69,576,876 coins. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The official website for 3DCoin is www.3dcoin.io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

