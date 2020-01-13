$44.12 Million in Sales Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce sales of $44.12 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $42.50 million. Insmed reported sales of $9.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 348.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $135.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.30 million to $135.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $203.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.30 million to $221.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The company had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on shares of Insmed and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

Insmed stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 3.04.

In other Insmed news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. Insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $34,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the second quarter worth $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 17.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 26.5% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the third quarter worth $192,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

