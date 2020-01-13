$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to report $68.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $69.00 million and the lowest is $67.27 million. Repligen reported sales of $51.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $268.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $263.74 million to $269.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $316.74 million, with estimates ranging from $312.34 million to $326.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Repligen had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $69.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of RGEN opened at $97.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 16.03 and a quick ratio of 14.70. Repligen has a one year low of $52.87 and a one year high of $99.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 134.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 94.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 542.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 64.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

