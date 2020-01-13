$7.01 Billion in Sales Expected for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) to announce sales of $7.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.06 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.96 billion. US Foods reported sales of $6.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.97 billion to $26.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.44 billion to $29.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $41.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.40. US Foods has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $43.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.47.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 184,666 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $7,244,447.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,825.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 12,392.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,898,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,172 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of US Foods by 47.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,240,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,102 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of US Foods by 192.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,738,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

