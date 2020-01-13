$8.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) to report sales of $8.95 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.24 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full year sales of $34.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.19 billion to $36.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.84 billion to $35.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 555 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EXC opened at $46.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Exelon has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

