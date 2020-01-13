8,300 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000. Synopsys accounts for approximately 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,061,000 after purchasing an additional 888,033 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after purchasing an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 46.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,167,000 after purchasing an additional 255,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total transaction of $1,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.82. 239,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 869,340. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.53 and a fifty-two week high of $150.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. Synopsys had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $851.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

