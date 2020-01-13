$940.12 Million in Sales Expected for Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post $940.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $930.00 million and the highest is $958.22 million. Hub Group reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upped their target price on Hub Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $52.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.09. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4,527.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 40,749 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hub Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 430,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Hub Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,529,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.