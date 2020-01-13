9,400 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.7% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,131,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,884,431,000 after acquiring an additional 599,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,864,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,845 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,895.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,969,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $914,615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 5,791,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,664,000 after buying an additional 16,738 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $129.99. 121,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,135. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.24. The company has a market cap of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $132.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TXN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

