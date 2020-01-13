9,600 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Bought by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 400,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALNY. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,317 shares of company stock valued at $15,059,651 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY traded down $4.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.01. 352,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,891. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $125.72.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

