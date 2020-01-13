Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acasti Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of ACST stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $193.98 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.53. Acasti Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.98.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 93,185 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 125,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

