AceD Hits Market Capitalization of $22,283.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 32.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, AceD has traded 41.7% lower against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $22,283.00 and $4.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,123,920 coins and its circulating supply is 10,087,520 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com.

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

