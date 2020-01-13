Actinium (ACM) Market Capitalization Tops $586,033.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000399 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Actinium has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Actinium has a market capitalization of $586,033.00 and approximately $5,998.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Actinium

Actinium (ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,225,750 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

