Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLF shares. SunTrust Banks set a $26.00 target price on shares of Acushnet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Acushnet from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Acushnet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.72.

In other Acushnet news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 10,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $309,740.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,737.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 362.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 157,119 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 14.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 116,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.17. 5,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,110. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.12. Acushnet has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.32 million. Acushnet had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acushnet will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

