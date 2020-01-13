Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($3.84) Per Share

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($3.84) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.85). William Blair also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.09). Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 205.30% and a negative net margin of 215.09%. The business had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Adamas Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $154.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 112,278 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 574,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 24,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 87,908 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

