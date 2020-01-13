Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

ADPT stock opened at $29.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.50. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $55.12.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.09 million. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Nancy Louise Hill sold 60,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $1,748,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 20,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $597,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 215,662 shares of company stock worth $6,278,310. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 792,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 200,872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 232.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 119,573 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $1,898,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

