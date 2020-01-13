Aditus Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ADI)

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aditus has a market capitalization of $88,716.00 and $19,235.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aditus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox, CoinBene, COSS and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus launched on November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The official message board for Aditus is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net.

Aditus Token Trading

Aditus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox, IDEX, DDEX, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aditus using one of the exchanges listed above.

