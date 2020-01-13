Adshares Price Tops $0.0381 on Top Exchanges (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Adshares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0381 or 0.00000467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Adshares has a total market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $7,442.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Adshares

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,841,475 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

