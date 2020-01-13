Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Reiterated by Piper Jaffray Companies

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 82.07% from the company’s previous close.

ADVM has been the subject of several other research reports. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $709.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $54,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.