Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Aecon Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.14.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of ARE stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching C$17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$16.62 and a one year high of C$21.83.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3099999 EPS for the current year.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.