Aeon (AEON) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2,400.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Aeon has a market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $2,400.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00705308 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001639 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000113 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

