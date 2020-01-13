Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.20.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.95. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $53.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after buying an additional 17,684 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

