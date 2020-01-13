Aeron Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.42 Million (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One Aeron token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Radar Relay, Tidex and Bit-Z. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and $3.10 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012328 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.02093303 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00185251 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00026832 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00121960 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Bit-Z, Gate.io, Tidex, Kucoin, IDAX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Kuna, IDEX, Coinrail and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

