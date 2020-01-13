Agora 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $8.00 (VOTE)

Agora (CURRENCY:VOTE) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Agora token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Agora has a market capitalization of $55,061.00 and $8.00 worth of Agora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Agora has traded up 48.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Agora alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $202.89 or 0.02384028 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00182488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026129 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00120928 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Agora Token Profile

Agora’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,293,472 tokens. Agora’s official message board is medium.com/agorablockchain. Agora’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Agora’s official website is www.agora.vote. The Reddit community for Agora is /r/agora and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Agora

Agora can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Agora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Agora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Agora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Agora and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.