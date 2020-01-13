Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,140,000 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 5,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Approximately 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:ADC opened at $70.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Agree Realty has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $79.54. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $48.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.28 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 5.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,273 shares of company stock valued at $89,782 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 257.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,968,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Agree Realty by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,885,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,820,000 after buying an additional 727,504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 937,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after buying an additional 626,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,867,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,839,000 after acquiring an additional 421,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.