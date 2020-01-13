AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $27.90 on Monday. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.